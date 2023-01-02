ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.7% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $18,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Societe Generale lifted their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML traded down $5.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $546.40. 24,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,045. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $805.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.47. The stock has a market cap of $223.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

