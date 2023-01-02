Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RNP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 80.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of RNP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. 2,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,384. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

