Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $3.58 Million Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,507 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BAM traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 38,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,850. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 over the last ninety days.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.