Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $6.32 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,454. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

