Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases 14,050 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,193 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after buying an additional 85,993 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 625,326 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 804,072 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $397,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.54. 176,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,638,966. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.74 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $6,158,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,900,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,977 shares of company stock worth $57,828,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

