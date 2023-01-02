Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,408 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 515,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,415,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,117,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

TMO traded down $6.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $550.69. 30,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,379. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

