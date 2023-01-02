Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,034 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after buying an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Crown Castle by 26.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,332,000 after purchasing an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 18.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,665,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,697,000 after purchasing an additional 580,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,461. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 168.28%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.