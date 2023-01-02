Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,238 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Barclays increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.58. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

