Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) Receives GBX 628.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.83 ($7.59).

AUTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.33) to GBX 635 ($7.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.19) to GBX 528 ($6.37) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of LON:AUTO opened at GBX 515.60 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 548.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 577.71. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 749 ($9.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,062.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

