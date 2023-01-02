AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. AutoZone makes up about 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $29,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after acquiring an additional 58,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,466.18 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,468.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,280.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total transaction of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $35,624,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,984 shares of company stock worth $65,751,458 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,568.40.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

