B. Riley Boosts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $23.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TGTX stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.
Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after purchasing an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,379,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
