B. Riley Boosts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $23.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGTX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,677,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,505,000 after purchasing an additional 642,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,379,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

