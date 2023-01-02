B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Augmedix Trading Up 6.8 %

AUGX opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.65. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUGX. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 71,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Augmedix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Augmedix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Augmedix by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Augmedix during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

