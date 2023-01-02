Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 57,049 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 1.3% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Baidu worth $43,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Baidu by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Baidu by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Baidu by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 93,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Profile

Baidu stock traded down $0.72 on Monday, reaching $114.38. 108,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,563. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.