Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 1,147 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,339 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.79. 135,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,517,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

