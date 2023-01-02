Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 1,586 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.60. 138,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,899,053. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

