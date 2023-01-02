Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 244,062 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 771,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,062 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 2.90% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,700,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,016,000. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,692,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $8,874,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 341.5% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 262,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 203,242 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.77. 89,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,344. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $27.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20.

