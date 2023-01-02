Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 2,833 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.82. 81,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,829. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

