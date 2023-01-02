Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Buys 202 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.4% during the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 247,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $116,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $456.50. The company had a trading volume of 94,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,080. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $494.18 and its 200-day moving average is $501.43. The stock has a market cap of $202.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

