Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after buying an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,815 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.89. 274,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,284. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.