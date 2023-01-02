Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Allstate by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ALL traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,567. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -239.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.