Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 16.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.64. 68,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,076. The company has a market capitalization of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

