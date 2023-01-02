Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $44.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,102 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $44,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,285. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.37.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.