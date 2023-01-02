Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $5.06 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.19. 233,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.28 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CVS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.