Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $52.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 3.3% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $52,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after buying an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after buying an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,524. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.60.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.