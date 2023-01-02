Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $213.11. 136,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,455. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $323.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.34.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

