Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases 171 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.38.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MCD traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $263.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,727. The stock has a market cap of $193.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

