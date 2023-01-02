Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Devon Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2,428.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

DVN stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.51. The stock had a trading volume of 267,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DVN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

