Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 66,888 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.06. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $49.10.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.