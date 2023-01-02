Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 9,889 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $120,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,079,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,929. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $308.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.