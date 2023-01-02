Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWO. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.52. 14,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $298.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.