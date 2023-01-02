BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. BARK had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $143.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BARK will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BARK

In other BARK news, Chairman Matt Meeker purchased 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 9,830,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,612,760.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BARK in the second quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the second quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BARK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BARK in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Further Reading

