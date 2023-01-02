Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $1.72 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000254 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.52 or 0.07220110 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00031533 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00065237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056801 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00024148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007656 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.