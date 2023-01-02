Beldex (BDX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $132.41 million and $1.70 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.87 or 0.07218603 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00057823 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00024310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007654 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001515 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

