Beldex (BDX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.55 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $132.41 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,215.42 or 0.07275041 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023896 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

