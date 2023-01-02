Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.33. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $108.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHLB. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

