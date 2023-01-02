Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the November 30th total of 101,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Better Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BTTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,168. The company has a market cap of $26.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. Better Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Better Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Better Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Better Therapeutics worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

Featured Articles

