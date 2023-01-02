BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
BigCommerce Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,582. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
