BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BigCommerce Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,582. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.68 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.99% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,639,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,465,000 after buying an additional 275,829 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 84.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,015,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after buying an additional 2,301,491 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 36.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,034,000 after buying an additional 1,156,105 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 150.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,272,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 763,865 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after buying an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIGC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

