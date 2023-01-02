BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Update

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

BioLife Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $778.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The firm had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $698,103.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $698,103.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,546 shares of company stock worth $2,138,175. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

