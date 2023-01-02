BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 942,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $148.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 361.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,937. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.42 and its 200-day moving average is $152.00. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.26. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $263.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $7.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.38. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 35.38 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

