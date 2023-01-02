Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $130,421.72

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $19.26 million and $130,421.72 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00114317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00191697 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056311 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036758 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

