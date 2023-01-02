Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $3.35 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002870 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00239033 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00070842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.