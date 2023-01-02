Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Director Sells C$35,420.00 in Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Director Steve Stein sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total value of C$35,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 829,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,815,405.60.

Black Diamond Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TSE BDI opened at C$4.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$286.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$3.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.11.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$95.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4528908 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDI. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price for the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.