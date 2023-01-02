BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Portfolio Manager Purchases $198,990.00 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,130 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 340,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,897 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 283,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 403,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

