BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Portfolio Manager Purchases $198,990.00 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder acquired 14,850 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $198,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 34,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Price Performance
Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $19.07.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
