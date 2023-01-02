BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in December

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MIY stock remained flat at $11.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,820. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
See Also
