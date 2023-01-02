BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 31.8% in December

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY stock remained flat at $11.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. 5,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,820. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 352,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 29,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

