Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 30.8% in December

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance

BGX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,463. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.