Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Up 30.8% in December

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BGX traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,463. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
