Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

BCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Towle & Co raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 9,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

