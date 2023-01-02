Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,870,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 17,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of BRF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 6,769,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 1,262,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 2,443.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BRF by 421.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,018,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,857 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.58. 45,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,088. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. BRF has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRF will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. Citigroup cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.45.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

