Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Update

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the November 30th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.23% of Bridgford Foods worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRID stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.92. 404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgford Foods has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $108.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

