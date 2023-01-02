Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 309.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 679,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.95. 306,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,053,864. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

