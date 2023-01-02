Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Down 13.5% in December

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRMK shares. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Down 1.9 %

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

BRMK stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 44,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,226. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.34%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.